I Wander As I Wind . . .

I’m winding warp. By the time the day is out, I will have 7 more bundles like this, all for a set of towels.
Winding warp is kind of boring, kind of repetitious, kind of mundane, but without it no weaving can be done.
When my mind wanders as I wind, I think of possibilities.
Because winding warp is all about possibilities and all about anticipation.
In this warp I see Christmas, of course, and winter. Snow and brisk winds and the cozy fires of home.
I see strong fabric where there is now simply thread.
I see useful objects that will please people who have values like mine, who value function and form and the imprint of the human hand.
I see hours spent watching the cloth grow, watching candy cane stripes wend through white, fresh and crisp and pleasing.
Through the occasional stress and struggles and bad news of daily life, I see making and becoming and creating.
So, I will go wind warp.
Sounds a bit like binding a quilt, some people hate it, but I just let my mind wander whilst I’m stitching, very peaceful activity 🙂
I am finding my hand sewing like that too….meditative. My thoughts often return to the other embroiderers in my life, my mother and her grandmother. Enjoy the making, Kerry, enjoy finding some calm in your life.
There are parts of creating a quilt that I enjoy more than others. But all the parts have to be done. Even unstitching, which stops many a quilter from finishing a project. Me? Nope. It’s just one more thing we have to do. Winding warp sounds like a good way to spend a day. Music or podcasts for part might help the time pass, but quiet is good, too.
The threads are so lovely! Kabir wrote in a quote this about weavers…No one could understand the secret of this weaver who, coming into existence, spread the warp as the world; He fixed the earth and the sky as the pillars, and he used the sun and the moon as two shuttles; He took thousands of stars and perfected the cloth; but even today he weaves, and the end is difficult to fathom.. your thread holds mysteries.
Since I’d prefer to put winter off, I can also see green grass, red roses, and white clematis. 🙂 Either view, it is a beautiful combination. 🙂
I’m cutting down dead phlox and other perennials right now and my mind wanders when I’m out there cleaning out the flower beds. Raking leaves will provide me with the same opportunity shortly. And I am enjoying every moment of autumn.
It looks very Christmassy – the colours – and they are always lovely to see beginning their journey…… I’ve been making light catchers and after every one is completed I clean up. There are beads scattered all about the desk (and the floor). Findings of all shapes and sizes have tucked themselves into and under things they have no right to tuck themselves into and under. There is beading wire snippets, glue, bits that I thought might be good and were subsequently ignored and who now must hunt out and find their home again and charms scattered all about the place that must be returned to their correct – or almost correct – location, else I’ll never find them again. This is the job I do that allows my mind to wander and ponder and spark random ideas that come to fruition when the work space is clear again I once more start opening all my containers and spilling beads and prisms and glittery sparkles all over my work top again. Ah the joys of creation!! xo
Lovely! And the whole process sounds very zen, in the moment.
Yes! Christmas colors, hurrah!
I rather like these type of boring jobs because I *can* let my mind wander and know I won’t make mistakes. I have been cleaning windows today.
I like that meditation as well. As long as I don’t let my mind wander so far away from the task that I overshoot my counting goals.