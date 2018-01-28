Hand Quilt Along: One Plus Two Equals Three

I’ve been quilting along on the quilt along.
In the three weeks since we last reported in, I’ve done two blocks. I think this will be a reasonable goal as I progress. It’s a pretty relaxed pace but there are other things I like to do, too, and I want to fit it all in.
One of the blocks I worked on is a patchwork block.
I needed to decide on a quilting approach—where would I put the stitches?
And why quilt at all?
One purpose of quilting is to hold the three layers of a quilt together. Another, less obvious, reason was to keep the middle layer, the batting, from shifting. Older battings, sometimes no more than a layer of raw cotton, could clump and separate and shift. I’ve seen old quilts that have big lumpy sections and completely flat, empty sections because the quilting was insufficient and the batting all went where it could.
So, women made their quilting lines close together to limit where the batting could go. I’ve heard it said that the quilting lines should be no more than a hand’s width apart and I’ve also read that, in those “olden days,” lines should be no more that an inch apart.
Today’s battings are made very differently and quilting lines can be spaced much more freely. But the third reason for quilting is that it makes an attractive pattern on the quilt surface, so that determines where the lines go, too.
Many quilters mark their entire quilts before they start quilting, using stencils. I’ve said I don’t enjoy the process of tracing a stencil design on fabric, in order to do fancy quilting patterns. I’m a pretty lazy quilter, as it happens.
That makes masking tape my favorite quilting tool, both the quarter-inch tape made for quilters and the stuff I buy at the big box hardware stores. I can put the tape down to create nice straight lines, along which I stitch.
I tend to make up my mind as I go along, about where to place the tape, and I change my mind, too, as I go along. Sometimes it works well, sometimes I’m a little disappointed.
I thought this block was done but, now that I’ve seen these photos, I think I will want to go back and add some more lines, not because they are necessary to keep the batting from shifting, but to improve the look.*
The other block I worked on was the one with the quotation from Malala Yousafzai.
Malala, as you know, is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace prize, for her work as an activist for human rights, particularly for the education of girls and women.
These words from her come from her book, I am Malala, published in 2013. I’m not sure who she had in mind, when she spoke of “one man,” but her comment seems especially relevant in 2018. I know she couldn’t’ve been talking about the the “one man” I think of who could, and may be, destroying the world, but still . . .
As I quilted her block, I thought about the fact that she Malala didn’t ask why one girl couldn’t fix the world; she simply hopes to change it.
Her comment makes me think about the ease with which one powerful person can bring about negative change and the difficult, united work it will take to put things back together again—as Malala suggests. One girl may bring change but it will take many—girls, women, boys, men—to work together to fix our world.
One of the things I love most about hand quilting is the mental space it gives me to think while I work . . .
Three blocks done, 17 to go.
* Don’t worry about the hard little wrinkles you see—they came from that section being squinched in the quilting hoop as I worked on the next block. They’ll go away.
This Hand Quilt Along is an opportunity for hand quilters and piecers to share and motivate one another. We post every three weeks, to show our progress and encourage one another. If you have a hand quilting project and would like to join our group contact Kathy at the link below.
Kathy, Lori, Margaret, Kerry, Emma, Tracy, Deb, Connie, Deborah, Susan, Jessica, Sherry, Nanette, Sassy, Edith, Sharon and Bella.
Love this block, Malala is an amazing woman, I like the sort of sewing when I can just ‘day dream’ as I stitch, like binding a quilt! I’m getting lots of quilting tips from this QAL, I clearly need to invest in some masking tape, ready for when I hand quilt my rabbit hole 🙂
Oh, the work that is going into this! Lovely, Kerry! Not a quilter and your post really does explain the time and consideration that goes into quilting. And yes, I think many of us have the same ‘man’ in mind with regard to Malala’s wise words!
Quote is wonderful, and the hand quilting is amazing. I admire your skills. I use tape as well when I do machine quilting – works great. But, it doesn’t match your ability to space those wonderful stitches. 🙂
Oh Kerry, I just need to go back and spend 3 minutes staring at your stitches before I touch my needle! They are just amazing. I have Malala’s book on my list for this year’s reading. Your schedule sounds exactly right for continual progress with time for working on other lovely things. 😊
Thank you for inspiring me to get going with quilting and joining HQA. The quote by Malala is so spot on and I love the incorporation of embroidered phrases on your blocks. Your hand work is beautiful!
I’m so glad you commented! It got me to go looking for your blog–the one I’m following is your genealogy blog and I didn’t know you’d begun this one. It’s so exciting that you’re going to join us!
I had to go back and look for those ‘hard little wrinkles’ and think I spotted them. This blog is such a well of information on quilting (I had no idea there was masking tape for that) and old and new techniques. Quilt on!!!
Yes, masking tape is our friend, as long as we don’t leave it on the top for a long time. Thanks for highlighting that particular block. I’m feeling the need for some encouragement about now. And don’t worry about not doing fancy designs. I see the aesthetic purpose of quilting as enhancing the piecing, not being the star.
I admire your little stitches – so neat and your relaxed pace sounds just right. Much as I love piecing, I don’t love quilting so I find it a bit of a trial but it has to be done to keep those layers together as you say. I am just to the point where I need to hand sew the binding down on my wall hanging – which I do enjoy – but I hope I will think of more pleasant things than the ‘one man’ while I’m doing it 😉
I love your serendipitous way of creating your quilts. Planning is great for some people, but your imagination seems to work so well when set free.
So much to love about this post. Yes, yes to Malala. What a state this country is right now! On a happier subject… you quilt the way I write, and it made me smile to read about your process of making it up as you go along. I really enjoy seeing the progress you are making on the beautiful quilt.
It’s interesting how you can see something in a photo that you don’t see with the naked eye. That happens to me frequentry with my silverplate.There are details that I would completely not be aware of if it weren’t for photos.
Lovely quilting stitches, Kerry. The embroidered words also captured my attention. Having just done some of my first embroidery since I was a teen, my own efforts are quite inexpert compared! (And I’m okay with that. I’m a beginner, after all.) But it’s wonderful to see the high-quality work to model my own efforts after. And as for the handwork giving space for thoughts, that is the best part if one is comfortable with their thoughts! Thanks as always.
it is so lovely, and so are the things you think about as you do it. this quilt is going to be a treasure for the ages.
Looks lovely!
Three weeks seem to come about so quickly!