Crafting for Comfort or for Challenge?

For those of you who make things, or garden, or write, or bake, or even take walks in the great outdoors, do you tend toward challenging yourself in new directions, pushing yourself to do more and more difficult? Or do you choose familiar, comfortable techniques and projects and paths to soothe you?
For most of us the answer is probably, “It depends.”
It depends on mood, other stressors in our lives, the time have available to work on a project, and maybe, basic temperament.
My basic temperament leads me to the familiar, the soothing, the comforting . . . the easy.
I don’t especially like fussy, complicated designs that seem, to me, overwrought. And I seem to have enough tenseness in my life without looking for more stress in my crafts. So I very often do more of the same, return to the familiar, make more of what I’ve already made, just variations on a theme.
But even I, sometimes, feel the need to push myself a little. My two most recent weaving projects, while not at all, in the least, wild and crazy, were forays into slightly different techniques.
And what I learned was that, even though I was moving away from my comfortable, known weaving, I was moving into weaving that was, almost immediately, as comfortable and manageable.
In other words, just because it was different, it wasn’t hard or stress producing or uncomfortable. And that was important for me to learn.
One project was kitchen towels. Nothing new and different about that! Kitchen towels, made of cotton and linen are, by far, my favorite weaving product. What made these towels a little bit of a walk on the wild side for me was that I used a weave structure I hadn’t before—called false damask—and I used 8 shafts, not for the first time but I haven’t used them too often.
Many (most?) floor looms have 4 shafts—when you add more shafts, you can achieve more complex designs. My loom actually has 12 shafts but I’ve not used all 12 yet!
The thing that drew me to this particular weave structure, was the way the checks on the towels look like they are made of interwoven bands.
For weavers, this pattern is #246 from A Weaver’s Book of 8 Shaft Patterns, edited by Carol Strickler.
I honestly wouldn’t’ve looked at this draft twice if I hadn’t received email from my prolific weaving pal, Joan, with a photo of her towels. They were so fab, I had to do my own!
The details: 8/2 cotton warp in white, with narrow navy stripes; 24 ends per inch. Weft in varying colors of 8/2 cotton and narrow navy stripes.
I like the yellow one best! And I wove coordinating tabs on my band loom.
My other recent project was two scarves from one warp.
This structure is called Atwater Bronson lace and, honestly, it couldn’t be much easier! But it achieves this pretty lacy effect.
For weavers, this pattern is straight out of Next Steps in Weaving by Patty Graver. Her project is for a table runner in 3/2 cotton. All I did was substitute finer, 8/2 rayon and Tencel, which achieve the narrower width and a super silky drape and feel.
I used warp stripes in both a deep teal in Tencel and a variegated rayon thread that included teal, purple and turquoise.
I lined the lace “windows” up with the warp stripes so, when I wove the pattern, the windows alternated between the plain stripes and the variegated.
For one scarf I used the same deep teal as weft and, for the other, I used navy blue. I was surprised that I liked the effect of the navy better—it makes the brighter colors glow. The only other difference between the making of the two scarves is that the windows are shorter in one and quite long in the other.
Both of these projects were a joy to weave. I expected them to be difficult and to create agita but they were both manageable and . . . really easy.
I was avoiding branching out because I craved comfort and reassurance yet I found just those things by taking a baby step outside my comfort zone.
And I achieved a different kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that I was becoming the kind of weaver who could branch out, who could attempt new approaches, and could be successful, without drama.
A lesson, perhaps, to apply to other aspects of my life . . . ?
Your scarves are beautiful, I love the colours, I think as I’m getting older I’m pushing my self more out of my comfort zone, but I do still like my simple cross-stitch projects 🙂
Your scarves tick all my “must have” boxes – color, weave and length. I love lace weaves and am happy you’ve branched out to them. I like the idea of edging out of one’s comfort zone rather than leaping.
The scarves are lovely but those towels are truly fabulous,I love all the colors! I think it’s great that you took baby steps,baby steps are important. Sometimes I want to forget the baby steps and take giant ones ,which my friend doesnt work very well, as you have to pick yourself up to go back to baby steps. I enjoy a challenge in one project, the rest I like comfort projects .
A feeling of awe came over me as I read this post. Holy guacamole! To say I am impressed is an understatement. What a talent you have!
I love those towels, and they seem pretty complicated to me. You just keep on going. As for me, I’m in a ‘comfort mode’ moment, but I hope it won’t last ….
“And what I learned was that, even though I was moving away from my comfortable, known weaving, I was moving into weaving that was, almost immediately, as comfortable and manageable.”
I love that! I don’t weave, but in my knitting, I like having a few projects going. One that challenges, or stretches me, and maybe teaches me a new skill or technique, and which I can feel real pride in the completed object. The others all fall into the comfortable category – still good, things I can be happy to wear or share, but which are not noteworthy. And as I go the challenges in the first become comfortable. I still remember my first lace piece – an Estonian lace wrap that took me TWO YEARS to knit. I ripped out so much! Now lace does not intimidate me at all, and often a lace piece is one of my comfortable ones now.
And I adore all that you have been weaving – the towels are lovely, and those tabs! They are just the perfect finishing touch, they are truly works of art. The scarves are amazing as well, I love the differences brought by the different color wefts. You are so talented. I can’t even imagine what you would do with 12 shafts!
Your weaving is gorgeous! I want to do those same towels, after seeing Joan’s lovely batch & now yours! Great work!
I like the yellow and blue towel, too. And I noticed you put a handy hook on it. 🙂 The most recent creative deviation for me was baking Irish soda bread. As an Italian girl, that’s quite a detour from biscotti. Nevertheless, I’m enjoying it with jam in the morning.
Such lovely work, Kerry! I especially love those scarves!
What you weave is SO BEAUTIFUL and satisfying to see! Thank you for doing it and thank you for documenting your work and thank you for writing about your process and sharing it all with us!
Those towels are gorgeous! They have a three dimensional look…like the lattice on a pie. Very clever!
As for me, the good old comfort zone suits me just fine!
I like to have one project of each of knitting, machine sewing, embroidery and crochet on the go at once, all of different difficulty levels. I do whichever one I feel like at the time, depending on my mood, how much time I have to spare or sometimes whether the daylight is good enough. Your weaving is fabulous!
Those scarves are sumptuous! An interesting concept to ponder in more general terms though. I think I have been pushing a little outside my comfort zone lately. And it hasn’t been too painful!
All your weaving is gorgeous. I’m not sure I’ve ever become sufficiently expert at anything to have a ‘comfort zone’ but, to take knitting as an example, there are projects I can do whilst watching T.V. and things I can’t 🙂 I do like occasionally drifting off in a completely different direction and am considering taking a leaded glass course locally which would be completely different to anything else I’ve ever done.
Oh Kerry! I love the scarves with the combination of threads, so beautiful and the texture is perfect; elegant, interesting and just the right amount of flash. I am in love with the kitchen towels, I can see that yellow with a lovely cornflower blue,ma Kelly green, and red and white would be so crisp. You can just weave up a bunch more and we will all drool!😄 I love your life lesson in this post. Isn’t wonderful that we can keep learning at a happy pace and enjoy it so much? You illustrated perfectly a Suzuki teaching maxim I just read. Don’t worry about getting to the end, find the next best step for each learner.
I’m very glad you dared enough to give these two particular changes a try – they are fabulous! I swear I can feel the silky fabric of the tencel and rayon beneath my finger tips as I looked at your photos! So elegant!! One day I will visit your shop and find myself this particular pattern of towel too – I love that interwoven look – and you will have made them in all my favourite colours so I have to purchase several at once! 😀 Despite your feeling that you stay in the known and comfortable I think you have grown as a weaver exponentially. Maybe that’s why you have gotten so good – you practise your craft and move to only include a new skill when the other is well rounded and ready to be extended. Which as you know, is the perfect way to learn and grow …….. I’m such a butterfly in my crafting – I get bored easily and as soon as one technique has been employed I’m moving on, looking for the next one to try. Therefore I don’t really build up a body of work – just a series of one offs, comprising some hits and many misses. I need to take a page from your book and settle happily into the known and see what happens 😀
beautiful work! I love trying new weaving drafts, but I’m not as comfortable with weaving as I am with knitting or spinning, it takes an especially confident day for me to take the plunge and try something out of my normal toolbox.
Lovely towels, and gorgeous scarf or gorgeous towels and lovely scarf – I like them all a lot. 🙂 Yes, sometimes stepping outside our comfort zone does afford us a chance to feel real satisfaction in doing so.
Oh, I love those kitchen towels. I am a great user of dishtowels! And that green one….The pattern is so interesting. I’m glad it was new AND easy. I have found myself taking different routes on my walk to work and seeing new landscaping and new flowers and buds and it’s been wonderful. It must be spring. We want to get out of our winter patterns!
It was your beautiful scarf that really caught my eye. One (or this one!) can never have too many scarves, and yours is wonderful. The thing that amazes me about your towels is how even the weaving is. That to me is the sign of an expert.
As for sticking to the tried and true, well, I usually want to try something different. I love the latest shiny new thing, and I also feel that there are so many things to do and too little time!
Choosing comfortable over challenging is so much easier, isn’t it… I wasn’t going to set myself any challenges for this year, but I didn’t want to do comfortable either; I thought I could take a middle road but so far… I’ve stuck with comfortable 😀 .
Gorgeous work as usual – like you, I love the yellow but all the pieces are utterly delicious. I am very gung-ho about the projects I take on, so I need to be a bit careful about not over-stretching myself. Not because there are things I can’t do – I believe that everything is capable of being done eventually – but because there are things I think I am going to like and then don’t. Obviously you can only find out what you like by doing it, but there are still lessons which can be learned to avoid making the same mistake again. So pausing for breath before diving in headlong is a good strategy! 🙂
Both projects lovely, Kerry, absolutely lovely. What a great question you posted. Hmm, I’ll have to think about that. I have to agree with you, I often stay with the familiar. Mostly this is based on time, wanting to knit, spin, felt, or make something and only a certain amount of time to indulge. I’ll have to really consider your question though and challenge myself to be sure I am not getting too ‘stuck in my ways’. Thank you!
As your beautiful work shows, comfort and challenge can go hand in hand, and in partnership they can offer enrichment and empowerment.