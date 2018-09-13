Ghost Boats Posted on September 13, 2018 by KerryCan On a misty, moisty morning, the view from here . . . Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
Stunning!
Lovely shots. Especially that first one.
Oh, my gosh! Exquisite!
Very serene.
Ooh, how lovely and relaxing.
Wow, that looks like early fall! Beautiful photos Kerry!
Do you often see that many sailboats or was a special occasion coming up? Great capture of the blue heron!
The top photo is like a delicate Japanese ink drawing. I love how the water and land blur together in your photos.
Just beautiful Kerry! Now you have added ‘photographer’ to the list of your many amazing talents!
Nice shots. You do have a view, friend. 🙂
Oh, that top pic. Beautiful!
So peaceful!
Your photos bring an immediate sense of calm to the soul. Lovely, Kerry!
You live in such a lovely spot. We enjoyed our visit to the lake on the VErmont side.
That first shot looks both mysterious and very captivating. Love it.