A Gift to Me

What was the last thing you made for yourself? Just as a special gift to yourself?
If you had asked me that question a couple of months ago, I would have been completely stumped.
I mean, I have handwoven dishtowels I use every day but I only keep the ones that have small mistakes that make them unfit for gift giving or selling.
I have orphan placemats, too. I might set out to weave a set of six, to sell on Etsy or at a craft show, and end up eking out 7. So I keep the extra one.
And, of course, I have kept quilts I’ve made but I don’t really think of those as something I made for myself. I just make them because I have an idea I like and then tend to stick them in a closet and forget about them.
But I’ve been working on a couple of custom orders and doing lots of making for other people lately and I simply had a mind to rebel.
I made something for myself.
Just for me.
Something sort of frivolous and not really my style.
I made a big, comfy shawl.
I rarely go anywhere that this shawl would be appropriate. My clothing style runs to jeans and turtlenecks and sneakers.
And I can’t really use it at home because I am rarely without a cat on my lap and cats have claws . . .
But I love my shawl.
I chose colors that make me happy—the very low-key blue and tan go with every single thing I own, like denim jeans!
The fiber is a blend of alpaca and silk. It’s soft and light as air, and warm as well.
I made the shawl big and long and wide, in a pattern called a plaited twill.
The weaving of it was fun and just a little challenging. I bought one pound of yarn in each color and used almost every last inch of both.
I’ve worn the shawl twice so far, once out to dinner and once to a concert in a chilly theatre.
And it made me feel like a queen.
I intend to make more gifts just for me!
I’ll ask it again—what was the last thing you made, just for yourself?
I hope it was something wonderful—you deserve it.
That is one gorgeous shawl, and you should feel like a Queen wearing it. I’m imaging that other ladies admire it, but they’d keel over if they knew you actually made it. Applause to the talented lady in the beautiful shawl!
Thanks, Judy! I’m a little put out because I have not received one single compliment when wearing it but the nice comments I’ve gotten here make up for that!
Be still my heart – are these women in your area blind. That is one gorgeous shawl. Wear it with extreme pride.
How absolutely beautiful, and specially made for your own beautiful self. As for a gift to me, does buying a new mobile phone wallet count? 😀
You are a gifted person. You should do this more often, it seems to me.
What a nice comment–thank you!
Thanks, my dear! And, yes, you can count your phone wallet. I have one all picked out for me–made of Harris tweed!–but I need to get a new phone first!
Love, love, love the pattern and colors! Beautiful shawl.
I haven’t made anything for myself in decades. I knitted a couple sweaters just to prove to myself that I could do it. And they turned out pretty well. But that was it!
Thanks, Susan–the colors are so “me”! You do lots of nice things for yourself, with your cooking and garden, right?
I really love the pattern you’ve used for the shawl, and while the colours are a bit low key for me (no, really?), I think it must be totally you if it makes you feel like a queen. The last thing I made for myself that’s finished is my swoopy shirt, made from beautiful Liberty lawn in a design and colour I love, with a handkerchief point hem. I’m also making my Hatbox Quilt for myself. Mine, mine, mine!
Low key–that’s me and I own it! I’m glad to know that the hatbox quilt is staying with you–it’s been such fun to watch that develop!
That is exquisite!!! And, definitely, the perfect mating with jeans—–or anything!!!! Your skilled creations are gorgeous and I’m glad you included yourself as a recipient….finally (I do understand this completely!).
I did pick that blue specifically because it would look good with my jeans. But then it turned out that it looks good with every single thing I own–I’m nothing if not predictable with color choices!
It’s beautiful! It’s really not fair that you didn’t take a picture of you in it..😁 bet you can guess what I’m working on and only have one side left yet to bind then it is going on the bed! And no I’m not going to take a picture of me under it.😂
The day you post a picture of yourself under that quilt is the day I’ll post a picture of myself with the shawl, Deb!! So, you’ll have it finished next Sunday for the HQAL day???
Beautiful!
Thanks! And it feels so nice, too!
I’m not sure I can name the last thing I made for myself, because an awful lot of what I make is to please me, even if eventually it goes to someone else. I do know the FIRST thing I made, quilt-wise. I made it in 2013, and the feeling of making it JUST FOR ME was revelatory. I hope you feel the same with your beautiful shawl.
If you love wearing it, wear it a lot. It doesn’t need to be “appropriate” for the occasion. You can wear it to visit yard sales or go to the market or to visit friends or to wander through town … The more you do so, the more appropriate it will feel to you. Enjoy!
You’re right–I do just need to make a habit of wearing it. I think I tend to use clothing as camouflage–to not stand out in a crowd–and the shawl is a little showy for me. Silly me . . .
It is GORGEOUS!!! Well done!!
Thank you! I feel really happy with it!
Your ‘just for me’ shawl is stunning ~ totally my color palette. I love it too 🙂 I am a shawl person and wear them everywhere. So put on your tiara and wrap yourself up and head off on where ever you are going. This is really gorgeous Kerry! ~ Sharon
You’re so sweet, Sharon–thanks! When I was working, I did wear shawls sometimes and liked them. I’ll try to follow your very good advice!
Omg that is really a very wonderful scarf and I also love your story about it.
I’m making something for myself now :-D. A quilt out of fabrics I found during my stay there
Thanks so much, Bella! Where did your fabrics come from? That’s a great way to remember a special trip!
No problem :-D. Some I bought, some I got as leftovers from a local tailor
Yes! In a way, it’s like buying chocolates for yourself, in which I am firm believer. 😉 And that shawl will look smashing with just about anything, especially jeans and turtlenecks. We know we need to be good to others. We also need to be good to ourselves.
You, know, it does look fine with jeans and I just happen to have a cashmere turtleneck in that very blue (most things I own are that very blue!)
Lucky you! Your work is so gorgeous. It would dress up the comfiest old pair of jeans. I love love love it!❤️❤️
Thanks, Tracy! Everyone is being so nice I think I’ll wear the shawl when i go out today!
Oh that looks so comfortingly soft and pretty. Everyone deserves a pamper now and then. And when it is created by your own hands? Even better!
It’s really soft and surprisingly light in weight. And i get a kick out of knowing it used to be just a bunch of yarn . . .
Alpaca and silk…..that must feel like wearing a cloud! That braided twill pattern is wonderful; I love the way it shows in the mixed part of the weaving. Perfect with jeans or as a statement piece with black or navy or even white. I’m so happy you did this for yourself Kerry! It’s better than a bubble bath!
It’s a lovely fiber blend, for sure, and fits my style (to use the term loosely!). I don’t have to ask what you’ve made for yourself lately, with all those wonderful items for the sewing bee!
wow, wow, wow Kerry – what an utterly gorgeous make, and very well deserved. I love every aspect of the pattern, colour, yarn. My very favourite bit is where the pattern shows blue against the taupe in the final picture. I’m in the middle of a few projects for me – picked up again after finishing that huge crochet blanket for my friend last year. It is nice to be working on things which do not have to be perfect or finished to a timescale.
Thanks so much, Liz! I love the subtle pattern, too. In person, you can see the pattern in the texture of the areas that are all blue or all tan, as well. And, yes, it’s nice to have the lower pressure of making for oneself.
A wonderfully beautiful shawl, I see you wearing in over your coat as you take a walk down by the water, camera in hand.
I like that image! I’ll have to do just that!
Its gorgeous and the sort of thing that will go just as beautifully with a casual outfit as a more dressy one.
I often can’t part with things I’ve made so they end up as mine even if they didn’t start out that way. 😊
It’s good that it goes with casual, since my life has little to no call for dressy! And I like your attitude–maybe I’ll just start keeping all I make!
Your shawl is exquisite. I imagine it feels wonderful and oh so luxurious when draped over your shoulders.
I’m not nearly as expert as you when it comes to hand crafted work. I would not feel confident giving my knitted garments to anyone other than close family who are going to love me despite my sad crafts.
Thanks, Susanne–it does have a very luxurious feel! And maybe you simply haven’t found the right craft yet! I was an awful knitter and pretty much hate crochet but then . . . weaving spoke to me!
That is an excellent question to ask oneself! And your answer to it is astounding! I LOVE the shawl. I’m trying to find an pattern for several things actually. I want to use some fleece I have here to make a hooded scarf because my head must be covered in the cold or wind. I like the shawl idea to cover the back of my neck and shoulders. I’m thinking of making a sack dress for the hot summer coming and several other things but they always get put on the back burner. The shawl you made looks absolutely heavenly. Just my colors as well. I did finish a quilt I had put away for way too many years and now use quite a bit. Great food for thought here.
Thanks, Marlene! Your taste and mine must be a lot alike! I love the idea of a fleecy hooded scarf–I really hate it when rain drips down the back of my neck. It sounds like you have the right attitude about being good to yourself.
An amazing shawl and made of amazing materials. I use shawls a lot–with jeans, over a coat, for chilly restaurants in the summer. This one is beautiful!!! I think the last thing I made for myself was my table runner. May have to make something else soon!
I need to be more like you and just get in the habit of grabbing this shawl and finding ways to wear it! Your table runner was a lovely gift to yourself but, yes, it’s time to make more!
I so want to run my fingers over your creation, and tug gently on that fringe. Personally, I’d wear it even to bed. (I’ve been known to sleep in cashmere sweaters.) And it’s absolutely the right blue. You darn well better wear it, and not save it “for good.” In case I didn’t make myself clear, I love it.
You made yourself pretty clear–and I thank you for that! Regarding the fringe–I twisted it and tied it before wet finishing, as I always do. Then I put the shawl in the washer and dryer, for wet finishing, and about half the fringes came untied in the process! Gnarly, snarly mess! I was able to salvage it but jeez . . .
The fringe looks lovely now, but you may not do that again.
I recently made a cardigan for myself but it was too big so I spent two evenings unpicking and ripping back to yarn (silk and alpaca also astonishingly) But you know I also think that everything I make is for me even though most of it gets sold or given away or even just packed away somewhere…… I love the process of creating for its own sake and have little interest in the piece once its finished. I do have one painting on my livingroom wall. Oh, and I made a crochet blanket for myself last year because the yarn was gifted to me by the Snail of Happiness. It is beautiful and I love it! So yes, I have and do. Good question! And I love your shawl, it is beautiful and I can imagine it is wonderful to wear.
“I love the process of creating for its own sake and have little interest in the piece once its finished.”–This could’ve been me, writing this. It says exactly how I feel most of the time. I do hope you re-make your cardigan, though–that fiber combination is so nice to wear!
It’s a beautiful shawl – I love to wear shawls and ponchos. I don’t remember when I made something for myself, but then I could say that the writing I do is to give me pleasure.
I haven’t had a poncho since I was a teenager in the ’70s! Maybe I’ll weave one of those next! And of course your writing is a gift to yourself, as well as to us!
Thank you 🙂
Let me add to the chorus of wonder….it is beautiful Kerry. If only the internet was tactile, then I would know how beautiful it felt. I believe too that you should wear it whenever and wherever. keep it handy to throw around your shoulders when you need the extra warmth ~ and a cuddle! My blue linen dress was the last thing I made for me. It was such a success that I am getting organised to make something else, just for me.
The shawl really does have a lovely feel–so soft and light. I will try to take the good advice you all give and wear it often. And when I see things like your blue linen dress, it makes me wish I could sew . . . .
Gorgeous! Will go great with jeans too.
Thank you, Laura! It better go with jeans since that’s about all I ever wear! 😉
I love this, it’s quite simply beautiful. What do I do for myself?. Bits of writing probably. Unpublished, unseen …. except by me….
Thanks, Margaret! If the writing is for you, it can be unseen . . . but I’m glad you share some of it with us!
Beautiful and very wearable. Your right we weave more for others and keep what doesn’t sell or has mistakes.
It’s beautiful!
Thank you, Margaret!
this is simply gorgeous and will go with your jeans/denim wardrobe so well ^^
I do clothes making for myself, but nothing very tricky – I just make simple clothes for pottering around the house & garden in bright colours that always make me smile ^^
Thanks, Claire–it does fit my wardrobe, that’s true! And I am always impressed with people who can sew well enough to make wearable clothes, and even better if the clothes make them smile!
What a beautiful job you did! I love everything about it. I’m curious, though, as to what the challenging bits were in weaving it, since I’ve been planning to do a plaited twill for my next project. Also, two pounds of wool, yowza. I wouldn’t have expected it to eat up quite that much.
Thanks, Brenda! It really wasn’t that challenging a pattern. The only thing that threw me, for a bit, was that the threading was on 8 shafts and I assumed the treading would be the same as the threading. But there was a 9th treadle and it made all the difference! And now that you say that about the amount of yarn . . . I used two cones of alpaca/silk I bought at Webs but now I’m thinking they were 8 oz. cones. I hope you’ll do a post about your weaving!