Nothing like an early walk on an exquisite spring morning to generate the big questions in life . . .
Why can’t I pick trilliums? It was illegal when I was a child; is it still?
Was that deer flirting with me? Was she following me? Was she as interested in me as I was in her? Why is her tail white? Why can’t my iPhone camera keep up?
How much does a sailboat like that cost?!
Who will live in Mr. C’s little place, now that he’s gone? Will they grow tomatoes, too?
Why does my cat sit placidly and purr when we stick a big needle under his skin and deliver fluids and then bite me, hard, when I clip his toenails?
And a related question: Why can’t I drink alcohol while on antibiotics?
Where does that lilac smell come from? How can it be so poignant and nostalgic and moving?
Which chore do I tackle when I get home? Which piece of wood do I sand and/or paint today? Which tomorrow? The next day? Can I just keep walking . . . and avoid the chores?
Why do I look so tubby in my silhouette?
And a related question: Which kind of ice cream shall I choose today?
Why does 71 sound so old and seem so young? I’ll ask my husband—he’s reaching that birthday today . . .
Where does the time go? Are we using it to full advantage?
How can I fit it all in, everything I want to do on this perfect day, and still have time to acknowledge and honor a perfect day?
Can I do this all again, tomorrow? Please?
What a lovely, poignant post! Actually brought tears to my eyes, especially the last line. Happy birthday to your husband! As we age, every day seems more and more precious.
Questions, questions, questions! All good ones. If you find the answers please let me know! Have a lovely day today and tomorrow and the next day….
‘There are more questions than answers’ – reminds me of this song https://youtu.be/DDTvLldOgZs
Happy birthday to your husband! And no thanks at all for pointing out that alcohol is a no-no with antibiotics …. I didn’t know. But I’m still here … 😉
I don’t think it’s dangerous, just makes the antibiotics less effective – if that’s any comfort 🍷
I think it may be the specific antibiotic–I’m told if I drink alcohol, I’ll vomit all over the place. And I hate barfing more than I love the drink . . . .
🤢
Ew! I’ve never been on one like that. Best listen to the doctor/pharmacist then as, hopefully, they know what they’re talking about.
Wonderful post Kerry ~ I think you summed up a day in a life perfectly, leaving me with the same last question. Happy Birthday to your husband with a wish for happiness and laughter overflowing!
Well, the answers to your questions will be revealed during the day! Basically, after 70 time races by! Have a great day and good for you walking! I walk 1.5 miles each morning and because of the heat I have to get out there by 6:30 AM. I do a 20 minute mile – at the age of 74 1/2 years of age. I have been a walker for 50 years now and it has paid off! I do miss an occasional Wine Cooler but not enough to have one! LOL Take care and keep that mind active! I think I am trying to run away from aging! Another LOL
You certainly get to walk in a beautiful area. To see nature so abundantly, what a gift. Thank you for sharing.
thank you for sharing the beauty in your part of the world! 🙂
This reminded me of the Diamond Rio song — “One more day, one more night, one more sunset — maybe I’d be satisfied — but then again, I know what it would do, leave me wishing still for one more day with you.” What a blessing, to be content with simple things — and what a sorrow, that we can’t magically extend these beautiful days to everyone.
“The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.” ― Albert Einstein 🙂
That’s interesting that you mention trillium first.. trillium is a fragile plant in that if you pick the bloom bruising a leaf the plant then dies but will return the next year however if the plant is bruised again the next year it will kill it permanently. Grandma alway said, Life is fragile handle it with prayer… Abraham Lincoln said, in the end ,it’s not the of years of your life that counts, it’s the life in your years. Your walks are putting life in your years!
I never knew that about trilliums!
Beautifully written post, Kerry. I can’t help but think of all those people working in a job they hate just to pay the bills…living for the weekends and dreading Monday mornings. You never get that lost time back. The last few years of my professional life were like that. Thankfully, my daughter and husband have jobs they love and it looks like my grandsons will be going into professions they enjoy as well. Everyone should be able to experience perfect days every day. I wish you many, many more perfect days. And happy birthday Don! You’re just a kid (same age as me).
Happy Birthday Don! Ice cream at the Happy Pike is a great way to celebrate.
Beautiful. I’m wondering now what I think about on a morning walk. Had it been this morning it would have been: why am I out here in this downpour! 😀
What a lovely space you have to walk in. It is pouring rain here at the moment so my walk is postponed. Keep asking questions, it keeps us young!
What a wonderful way to wonder as you wander Kerry…….. I know I do much the same but could never recall those questions by the end of my walk 😀 I do know that walking in nature and appreciating it while doing so is better for us than any medication. Growing older with style and grace is a gift so many are denied, and aging it seems is completely relative to where you stand on the age continuum. To a man of 98 your husband is still a youngster 🙂 Birthday greetings to him ❤
A wander with wonder, as in awe and as in questioning. All good questions, and perhaps the trick is not to require answers but to see if the universe will deliver them anyway. Many happy returns: of the day to your husband, of the wonder-filled wander to you.
What a fun walk! I love how you think!
The questions never stop do they-which is a very good thing. I thought the trillium edict was only an Ontario thing (it’s the provincial flower) and now I’m really curious why we can’t pick them.
Did I know this before? That is my big question. Our husbands share the same birthday? My husband turned 71 on 7 June. Did your husband get a birthday cake? Mine didn’t. 😦 Many happy returns, and happy wonderings and wanderings to you both. And, here’s another question. My husband looks 15 years younger than I do and yet I am 8 years younger than he is. Now How Does That Happen? 😀
I loved this post, Kerry! Your questions sound like some of mine, lol. Happy birthday to your hubby, and I do hope you celebrated with ice cream, especially since June is Dairy Month! What flavor did you choose?
Belated Happy Birthday to your husband! What a bittersweet and wistful post, Kerry. I wish I knew the answers to all the questions I ask myself let alone all yours!
I hope your husband had the happiest of birthdays. Walking is for, and leads to deep thinking and questions, isn’t it? The best time. Thanks for this post.